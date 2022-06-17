Canada expected to finish review of first COVID-19 shot for youngest kids in weeks
A man arrives with two young girls for his shot at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Ontario Food Terminal in Toronto on Tuesday May 11, 2021. Federal officials say regulators should reach a decision about whether to approve Canada's first COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers in coming weeks as the U.S. prepares to roll out tot-sized shots. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 17, 2022 12:00PM EDT
Federal officials say regulators should reach a decision about whether to approve Canada's first COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers in coming weeks as the U.S. prepares to roll out tot-sized shots.
Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo told a news conference this morning that Health Canada continues to review Moderna's application for a vaccine to protect children between six months and five years old.
Today, U.S. regulators authorized Moderna's and Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccines for the youngest kids, setting the stage for doses to be doled out next week.
Canada has yet to authorize a vaccine for kids under five, and Moderna's shot is the only one that's been submitted for regulatory review.
A Pfizer Canada spokeswoman says in an email that the company is making progress on its submission, but couldn't provide a timeline on when it would be filed.
Moderna's vaccine is two shots, each a quarter of its adult dose, given about four weeks apart for kids under six.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2022.
— With files from The Associated Press