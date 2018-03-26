

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is expelling four Russian diplomats and will deny permission for three others to bolster Russian staff in Canada.

She says the move is in solidarity with Britain in the wake of a nerve agent attack in that country which left a former Russian spy and his daughter in hospital.

Freeland calls the attack a despicable and reckless act.

The diplomats to be expelled are from the embassy in Ottawa and the consulate general in Montreal, and are described in a government statement as intelligence officers or individuals who used their status to "undermine Canada's security or interfere in our democracy."

Freeland says the British attack is part of a pattern of unacceptable behaviour on the part of Russia in recent years, including the annexation of Crimea and complicity in the Syrian war.

The House of Commons has passed a resolution blaming Russia for the nerve gas attack.

