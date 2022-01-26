

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is extending its mission to train Ukrainian soldiers by three years.

He says Canada will also expand the mission, known as Operation UNIFIER.

Trudeau says as part of the $340-million commitment, he has authorized the Canadian Armed Forces to deploy 60 personnel to join 200 troops already on the ground, with further capacity to increase that number up to 400.

He says it also includes a provision of non-lethal equipment, intelligence-sharing and support to combat cyberattacks.

He says this guarantees the Forces' continued support of Ukrainian forces so the country can defend its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

Trudeau adds Defence Minister Anita Anand will travel to Latvia and Ukraine to visit with Canada's Forces in the coming days.

Russia has positioned about 100,000 troops across Ukraine's border along with tanks and other heavy artillery, raising fears across Europe and the NATO military alliance of an invasion, something Russia has denied.

More Coming.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2022.