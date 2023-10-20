

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains committed to a two-state solution to the escalating Arab- Israel i conflict, while acknowledging divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs on the Israel - Hamas war.

“Canada remains firm and steadfast in our commitment to a two-state solution. The world and the region need a peaceful, safe, prosperous, viable Palestinian state alongside a peaceful, prosperous, democratic, safe Israel i state - Israel ,” he said.

Trudeau's comment reflects Canada's long-standing call for negotiations that would result in a sovereign Palestinian state existing alongside Israel , using the borders that existed in 1967, before a war and settlements led to Israel i control over Palestinian territories.

Canada has long considered the West Bank and East Jerusalem to be Palestinian territories occupied by Israel , and Ottawa has argued that the expansion of Israel i settlements in these territories undermine peace and violate international law.

Israel unilaterally withdrew from the Gaza Strip in 2005, pulling out both its military and its settlements. Hamas seized control of that territory two years later. Israel and Egypt, which borders Gaza to the south, have restricted the flow of goods and people ever since.

Israel has defended these restrictions against violence from Hamas . Palestinians have argued the blockade is collective punishment by Israel .

Trudeau reiterated Canada's call for a negotiated two-state solution in the context of the latest Israel - Hamas war, which began after militants from Hamas , which Canada considers a terrorist organization, killed 1,400 Israel is in a brazen attack on Oct. 7.

Israel retaliated with airstrikes in the Hamas -controlled Gaza Strip, where it has also cut off the Palestinian territory's access to water, food and electricity. The United Nations says violates this international humanitarian law.

Israel has vowed to “destroy” Hamas . Bob Rae, Canada's ambassador to the United Nations, also said during a speech he gave Wednesday night in Ottawa that Hamas “has to be destroyed,” as reported by the Toronto Star.

Trudeau would not say whether his government shares the specific position. Instead, Trudeau noted Canada has long deemed Hamas to be a terrorist organization, and called for civilians to be protected and hostages returned.

“ Hamas ' actions are absolutely indefensible and Israel has the full right to defend itself in accordance with international law,” he said.

He also did not say what plan Canada would like to see for Gaza once Israel finishes its operations.

“We will of course continue to deal with things as they come up and we will have those conversations when the time comes,” Trudeau said Friday in Brampton, Ont.

On Friday, Israel 's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant shared a plan that seemed to suggest that Israel did not intend to resume long-term control over Gaza. He said Israel is expecting to create a new “security regime” in Gaza along with “the removal of Israel 's responsibility for life in the Gaza Strip.”

Gallant did not say who Israel expected to run Gaza if Hamas is toppled or what the new security regime would entail.

The war in Israel has reached its 14th day, and The Associated Press reports that Israel i airstrikes are hitting southern Gaza, an area full of civilians who fled there from the north of the territory at the direction of Israel i officials.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is at the border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, to try to find a way to get badly needed aid into the enclave.

Israel is evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border, out of fears of clashes in the country's north.

Liberal MPs have expressed a range of views on the conflict, with several calling for a ceasefire over the past week.Trudeau has not said whether Canada will officially join that call.

A dozen Muslim, Jewish and Arab MPs from the Liberal caucus met Thursday to discuss the conflict.

“While we may not always agree on events in the Middle East, we do agree that all communities must and deserve to feel safe in Canada,” some of the MPs posted on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Everyone is hurt and hurting, everyone is grieving, everyone is scared of what this means,” Trudeau said Friday when asked whether is caucus is divided over how Canada should respond to the Israel - Hamas conflict.

“Canadians of all backgrounds, who are represented in Parliament, are reflecting the very real fears and concerns that everyone has. Our jobs as parliamentarians is, yes, to speak for our communities â€¦ (but also) to reassure everyone that this is Canada, and here our differences must and will remains a source of strength.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.

- With files from The Associated Press.