

The Canadian Press





STEPHENVILLE, N.L. - Canada and Germany say a new hydrogen pact will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed the deal today in the port town of Stephenville, N.L., where they attended a hydrogen trade show.

The five-page agreement is a “declaration of intent” to create a hydrogen alliance between the two countries.

Canada is largely responsible for ramping up production of hydrogen and Germany will mainly focus on a shipping corridor to transport it across the Atlantic.

While Russia is not named in the agreement, the pact is as much about energy as it is about sending a message to President Vladimir Putin that his country's era as a global energy superpower is at risk.

Germany is seeking long-term energy replacements for fossil fuels both to meet its climate commitments and allow it to end its energy dependency on Russia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2022.