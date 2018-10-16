

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says she has "very worrying" questions about the disappearance of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Freeland offered that assessment today during a question and answer session at the Fortune Global Forum in Toronto.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who has written critically of the Saudi regime, entered that country's consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago and hasn't been seen since.

There have been widespread reports that he was killed inside the consulate by a Saudi hit squad that may have dismembered his body.

The allegations have been strongly denied by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi King Salman in conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Freeland says Canada isn't backing down on defending human rights in its own dispute with Saudi Arabia.

In August, Saudi Arabia reacted strongly to a tweet from Freeland calling for the immediate release of detained activists, including Samar Badawi, a champion of women's rights and the sister of detained blogger Raif Badawi.

Saudi Arabia responded by recalling its ambassador in Ottawa, freezing trade, cancelling flights to and from Toronto and recalling its students from Canadian medical schools.

Saudi Arabia expelled Canada's ambassador, Dennis Horak, who has accused the federal government of overplaying its hand.