Canada launches national plan to combat auto theft
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 16, 2024 10:19PM EDT
The federal government has unveiled a national plan to tackle auto theft.
The National Action Plan on Combatting Auto Theft includes more intelligence sharing among police forces and a working group involving all levels of government.
It also calls for more interventions at ports, with the Canada Border Services Agency tasked with expanding searches of shipping containers in a bid to stop vehicles from being sent overseas.
The announcement comes months after the feds convened a summit to address what it describes as a complex and growing international concern.