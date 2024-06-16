

The Canadian Press





The federal government has unveiled a national plan to tackle auto theft.

The National Action Plan on Combatting Auto Theft includes more intelligence sharing among police forces and a working group involving all levels of government.

It also calls for more interventions at ports, with the Canada Border Services Agency tasked with expanding searches of shipping containers in a bid to stop vehicles from being sent overseas.

The announcement comes months after the feds convened a summit to address what it describes as a complex and growing international concern.