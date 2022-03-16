

The Canadian Press





ALLISTON, ONT. -- Canada's prime minister and Ontario's premier both say manufacturing hybrid vehicles at an Ontario Honda plant will help ensure good auto jobs into the future.

Justin Trudeau and Doug Ford were in Alliston, Ont., today to formally announce the $131.6 million each government will spend to support upgrades the Honda manufacturing plant that will eventually make hybrid vehicles.

Honda Canada Inc. says retooling the plant to build the 2023 CR-V and CR-V Hybrid vehicles will cost $1.4 billion over six years.

Trudeau says the development will help create jobs and contribute to a sustainable economic recovery from the pandemic.

Ford says the announcement will help grow the province's auto sector and ensure the “cars of the future” will be built in Ontario.

Ford has said he wants to ramp up electric vehicle manufacturing but his government has not committed to offering incentives like rebates to help people buy them.