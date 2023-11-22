Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2023 2:48PM EST
National security sources tell CTV News that government officials are operating under the assumption that the incident at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related.
A meeting of all security related organizations and departments is happening now.
Officials are trying to determine if this is an isolated incident.
With files from CTV News' Vassy Kapelos