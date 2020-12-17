Canada Post has agreed to resume mail delivery to an East York building, just days after it was halted over concerns about residents not wearing masks.

A notice went up at 72 Gamble Avenue on Monday, informing residents that they would have to pick up their mail from a Canada Post facility in the Port Lands for the time being.

A spokesperson for Canada Post later told CP24 that the decision was made in response to longstanding employee concerns that residents “were not wearing masks in the public areas indoors that have to be accessed by mail carriers.”

While there was no timeline given for the restoration of mail service Canada Post had said that they were working with building management on a solution and by Thursday afternoon mail was again being dropped off at the building.

“Our health and safety committee met with the building management this morning to resolve this issue. Later today, the committee delivered mail that had not yet been picked up by customers at our facility. Regular mail service will resume tomorrow,” Canada Post spokesperson Sylvie Lapointe said in a written statement provided to CP24. “We will continue to monitor and follow our safety protocols, and work with the property management and residents.”

The temporary location where mail to the building was redirected was located 5.5 kilometres away on Commissioners Street and some residents who spoke to CP24 on Wednesday said that they didn’t have a vehicle and were unable to get there.