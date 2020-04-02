An employee at a Canada Post facility in Mississauga has tested positive for COVID-19.

Canada Post said they received a confirmation Thursday afternoon that an employee working in a section on the east side of their Dixon Road and Eglinton Avenue East facility has the virus.

The employee was last at work on Saturday afternoon, the Crown corporation said in a statement.

“We informed employees and, following the guidance of public health officials, sent employees that would have been in contact with the employee to go home and await further direction,” Canada Post said.

“We are working with the Peel public health authority to provide any assistance and will continue to follow their direction to keep our people and the community safe.”

The Crown corporation said they are conducting a deep-clean within the impacted areas of the facility.

Canada Post announced several measures last week to ensure the safety of its employees and customers. It includes reducing hours of service and disallowing people to sign for packages at their front doors.

As of Thursday morning, there are 362 COVID-19 cases in Peel Region. Of those, 200 are in Mississauga.

The province has 2,793 confirmed cases of the virus.