Canada Post has suspended delivery to an East York apartment building amid concerns that some residents are not wearing masks in public areas that have to be accessed by mail carriers.

A notice went up at 72 Gamble Avenue on Monday, informing residents that they would have to pick up their mail from a Canada Post facility in the Port Lands for the time being.

The notice itself said that the decision was made to “ensure the health and safety of our employees and customers,” but it provided few other details.

A spokesperson for Canada Post, however, subsequently told CP24 that the decision was made after concerns were raised about residents not wearing masks in public areas of the building.

Individuals have been required to wear masks when inside lobbies, elevators, laundry rooms and other shared spaces in condo and apartment buildings since July.

“There have been health and safety concerns over an extended period expressed by our employees that residents of this apartment complex are not wearing a mask while indoors in the public areas that need to be accessed when delivering the mail,” Sylvie Lapointe said. “Our health and safety committee has been working with building management to resolve this issue as soon as possible, to return to regular mail delivery at this address.”

The temporary location where residents of the building have been told to pick up their mail is located 5.5 kilometres away on Commissioners Street. Its hours are also limited to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, leaving residents with no way to receive their mail outside of work hours.

In her statement, Lapointe did not provide a timeline for when delivery service might be restored to the building but acknowledged that it is a “difficult time” for everyone.

“We appreciate our customers helping to keep our employees safe, which will also help keep our local communities safe,” she said.