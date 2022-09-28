

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Canada Post is launching four new stamps showcasing Indigenous artists' visions for truth and reconciliation.



The Crown corporation says this is the first in an annual series meant to encourage reflection on the painful legacy of Canada's residential schools.



The stamps will be released on Thursday, a day before the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday.



The series features artwork by Jackie Traverse, Gayle Uyagaqi Kabloona, Kim Gullion Stewart and Blair Thomson. The stamps are inscribed with the Indigenous language of each of their creators.



Canada Post says the stamps are cancelled - given a decorative mark that prevents reuse - in Brantford, Ont., the site of the Mohawk Institute Residential School.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2022.