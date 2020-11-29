

The Canadian Press





New COVID-19 infections continue to mount in several provinces, though today's new case numbers fall short of record-setting totals seen in recent weeks.

Public health officials in Quebec are reporting say 1,395 new cases in the past 24 hours, while Ontario is reporting 1,708 new infections.

The provincial totals since the pandemic began now stand at 141,038 and 114,746, respectively.

Cases are also rising steadily in Atlantic Canada, with New Brunswick reporting 14 new diagnoses today and Newfoundland and Labrador recording four additional infections.

Public health officials in Nova Scotia say 10 new cases were also reported today.

Authorities in Manitoba are reporting 365 new COVID-19 cases today and 11 new deaths -- almost all of which were linked to outbreaks in care homes.

The case count in Nunavut also rose by 13.

Canada's top public health officer, Dr Theresa Tam, says the highest rate of infection is among people aged 80 and over, while more outbreaks are happening in long-term care homes.

Both Quebec and Manitoba are reporting new, significant outbreaks at such facilities.