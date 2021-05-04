Canada receiving 1 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses one week early: Trudeau
Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared at a one-day pop-up vaccination clinic at the Muslim Neighbour Nexus Mosque, in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Tuesday, May 4, 2021 11:54AM EDT
Canada is receiving a shipment of Moderna vaccine a week earlier than expected.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is picking up its next shipment of Moderna vaccine tonight in Europe.
He says by tomorrow morning, a million Moderna doses will be on the ground in Canada.
Trudeau also says this week, just like every week in May, Canada is receiving two million doses from Pfizer-BioNTech alone.