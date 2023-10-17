Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 3.8 per cent in September
People shop in a grocery store in Montreal, Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Last Updated Tuesday, October 17, 2023 8:44AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 3.8 per cent in September, down from four per cent the previous month.
More Coming.