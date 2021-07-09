

James McCarten, The Canadian Press





WASHINGTON - Canada's border agents are bracing for a spike in would-be travellers trying to enter the country on the first full weekend since travel restrictions began to ease.

The Canada Border Services Agency says incoming traffic has increased about 25 per cent since Monday, when quarantine rules were waived for fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents.

Denis Vinette, vice-president of the agency's travellers branch, says the number of incoming visitors is likely to go up even more this weekend.

Vinette says of those seeking entry to Canada under the exemption, about half were turned away, mostly because they weren't fully vaccinated or received a vaccine not cleared for use in Canada.

Only those Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have gone two weeks since a full course of one of the four COVID-19 vaccines approved by Health Canada - Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson - are exempt from quarantine.

Travellers must also use the ArriveCAN app or online portal to submit their vaccine information and the results of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days before departure.