Christa Deguchi has won Canada's first gold medal of the Paris Olympics with a victory in the under-57 kilogram judo event.

Deguchi, the world's top-ranked female judoka, defeated Mimi Huh in the final when the South Korean was flagged for a false attack in sudden-death overtime, giving her a match-ending third penalty.

It was a measure of revenge for Deguchi, who lost to Huh in the under-57 kg final at the 2024 world championships.

Deguchi, a two-time world champion, is the first-ever Canadian Olympic champion in judo.

She advanced to the final with a win over crowd favourite Sarah-Léonie Cysique of France.

Cysique went on to beat Georgia's Eteri Liparteliani for bronze.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.