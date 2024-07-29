Canada's Christa Deguchi wins judo gold at Paris Olympics
Canada's Christa Deguchi competes against Panama's Kristine Jimenez in women's -57kg judo in Paris, France on Monday, July 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Published Monday, July 29, 2024 12:10PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 29, 2024 12:10PM EDT
Christa Deguchi has won Canada's first gold medal of the Paris Olympics with a victory in the under-57 kilogram judo event.
Deguchi, the world's top-ranked female judoka, defeated Mimi Huh in the final when the South Korean was flagged for a false attack in sudden-death overtime, giving her a match-ending third penalty.
It was a measure of revenge for Deguchi, who lost to Huh in the under-57 kg final at the 2024 world championships.
Deguchi, a two-time world champion, is the first-ever Canadian Olympic champion in judo.
She advanced to the final with a win over crowd favourite Sarah-Léonie Cysique of France.
Cysique went on to beat Georgia's Eteri Liparteliani for bronze.
