

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The date of Canada's national commemoration ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II is up in the air as officials eagerly await public confirmation about when her state funeral will be held in London.

Canadian Heritage says it will hold a ceremony involving a televised church service, a memorial parade and a 96-gun salute and military flypast to honour and remember Canada's longest-serving head of state.

Government officials say it will be the same day as the Queen 's state funeral, and they are waiting for an announcement from Britain.

Despite the uncertainty, the Very Rev.Beth Bretzlaff, dean of Ottawa and rector of the Anglican Christ Church Cathedral where the service will be held, says preparations are already underway.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of the federal cabinet and Privy Council are expected to meet in the coming days to formally proclaim King Charles III's accession as Canada's new head of state.

Trudeau is also signing the book of condolences for the Queen this evening, after he returns to Ottawa from a three-day cabinet retreat in Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2022.

