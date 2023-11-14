

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A lack of available fuel in the Gaza Strip will likely mean that United Nations work to support Palestinian civilians will end before Wednesday - a situation that has Canada's foreign affairs minister “extremely concerned.”

“This is not acceptable,” Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement late Monday evening. “Civilians must be protected and enough food, fuel and water must get into Gaza so that (the UN's) life-saving work can continue.”

Joly did not specifically name Israel in the statement posted on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

Israel declared war against Hamas after its attacks on Israel i civilians on Oct. 7, in which militants killed 1,200 people and took about 240 hostages.

Weeks of retaliatory airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip since then have killed more than 11,200 people, according to health officials in the Hamas-controlled territory. A ground offensive by the Israel i military remains underway.

Scores of people connected to Canada are still hoping to escape the territory, where the UN says nowhere is safe.

The Canadian government has faced increased pressure domestically from the National Council of Canadian Muslims, refugee settlement agencies, opposition members and municipal politicians to call for a ceasefire, in a bid to safely evacuate civilians and deliver humanitarian aid.

Joly did not mention a ceasefire in her statement on Monday, and the Canadian government has instead called for “humanitarian pauses” in the bombardments.

No Canadians were named on the list of potential evacuees allowed to cross the tightly controlled Rafah border crossing into Egypt on Tuesday.

Global Affairs Canada said Monday afternoon it is in touch with more than 250 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members in the war-torn Palestinian territory. So far, 356 Canadians and their relatives have made it out of the Gaza Strip, including 10 on Monday.

“We are working day and night to bring the remaining Canadians in Gaza to safety,” Joly said.

Canada is also involved in efforts to secure the safe return of hostages taken in last month's attack and brought to Gaza .

Julie Sunday, Canada's new senior official for hostage affairs, is in Qatar engaging in negotiations with partners in the Middle East, Joly said. She has recently been in Israel and Egypt as part of her mission to help facilitate the release of Israel i hostages.

Canadian Vivian Silver, a dual national previously believed to have been taken hostage, is confirmed to have died in last month's initial attack.

Silver, who moved to Israel in the 1970s, was thought to be alive and held in Gaza . But identification of some of the most badly burned remains has gone slowly, and her family was notified of her death on Monday.

A 19-year-old soldier who was taken hostage has also been killed, Hamas and Israel both said, making her the first of the Oct. 7 hostages confirmed to have died in captivity.

Israel 's military on Tuesday declared Noa Marciano a fallen soldier without giving a cause of death. Meanwhile Hamas said she was killed in an Israel i strike, without providing evidence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2023.

- With files from The Associated Press.