

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





FIFA came down hard on Canada Soccer on Saturday for a drone spying scandal, deducting six points from the Canadian women's soccer team at the Paris Games and banning three coaches, including head coach Bev Priestman, for one year each.

The punishments include a fine of C$313,000 for the national federation in a case that has spiralled over the last week. Two assistant coaches were caught using drones to spy on New Zealand’s practices before the teams played their opening game last Thursday, a 2-1 Canada win.

Canada Soccer was held responsible for not ensuring its staff complied with tournament rules. Priestman, who led Canada to the Olympic title in Tokyo in 2021, already was suspended by the national federation then removed from the Olympic tournament.

The FIFA decision came down after the team wrapped its late-afternoon training session at Stade Auguste Dury ahead of Sunday's game against host France.

"Obviously what has transpired has been very unfortunate and difficult," said acting head coach Andy Spence, who spoke about a half-hour before the announcement was made.

"For that, I think it's an opportunity for us to say that that doesn't align personally with what I believe in, with what Canada Soccer believes in, the values that we believe in and the team believes in, and I had no party to it.

"I think now all of my energy and all of my focus has to be on pushing the team and helping the team move forward."

Messages left with Canada Soccer and the Canadian Olympic Committee were not immediately returned. Potential appeal plans remained unknown.

The coaches and Canada Soccer can challenge their sanctions at the Court of Arbitration for Sport's special Olympic court in Paris. That tribunal is set up for urgent hearings and verdicts at the Olympics.

The points deduction, if upheld by CAS judges, does not eliminate Canada from the tournament. It could mean the team must win all three games in Group A and hope to advance with three points, likely as runner-up in the standings.

Team analyst Joseph Lombardi and assistant coach Jasmine Mander were also suspended from taking part in any soccer-related activity for one year.

FIFA fast-tracked its own disciplinary process by asking its appeals judges to handle the case.

FIFA judges found Priestman and her two assistants “were each found responsible for offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play.”

Canada Soccer was found responsible for failing to respect the applicable FIFA regulations, the statement said, in connection with its failure to ensure the compliance of its participating officials of the (tournament) with the prohibition on flying drones over any training sites.

Canada is scheduled to play its final group game on Wednesday against Colombia in Nice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024.

With files from The Associated Press.