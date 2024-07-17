

The Canadian Press





Several Canadian premiers are calling on the federal government to ramp up defence spending in order to protect the country's trade relationship with the United States.

At the closing news conference of a three-day meeting in Halifax, multiple premiers highlighted the importance of Canada's NATO commitment to spend at least two per cent of GDP on defence.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he expects to hit NATO's defence spending target in 2032 — a newly announced timeline that came after days of pressure from other countries.

Today, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew called on Ottawa to meet that target before 2032 in order to protect Arctic sovereignty and the country's relationship with the United States.

Kinew said that many jobs in Manitoba are tied to trade with America, and being a good NATO partner is essential for the relationship between the two countries to "flourish."

These sentiments were echoed by Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, who said he and fellow premiers want the United States to recognize that Canada has the ability to honour its obligations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.