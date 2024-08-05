Canada's Denis Shapovalov will retain his ranking points and prize money after appealing his disqualification from the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Citi DC Open.

Shapovalov lost his first set 7-6 (5) in a match against American Ben Shelton on Friday and trailed 6-3 in a tiebreaker in the second set when he threw his racket to the court and began shouting at a fan in the stands.

As Shelton was about to serve for triple match point, the 25-year-old Shapovalov again argued with a fan. He was given an unsportsmanlike conduct code violation by the umpire, who then summoned a supervisor.

The ATP announced Monday that the loss of ranking points and prize money, which is automatically applied when a player defaults, was a disproportionate penalty for Shapovalov's actions.

He will, however, have to pay a US$36,400 fine for the violation.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., is back in action this week at the National Bank Open in Montreal. He'll begin his tournament Wednesday against a qualifier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2024.