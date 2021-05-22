The drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Canada’s Wonderland is temporarily closing over the long weekend due to hot and humid weather conditions.

The clinic will close at 11 a.m. on Saturday and is set to reopen for all scheduled appointments on Monday.

However, all appointments booked on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. will proceed at the amusement park’s drive-thru clinic as planned.

All appointments scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday will be relocated to the Maple Community Centre in Vaughan.

This clinic is not a drive-thru location. York Region is asking any residents who have mobility concerns and are unable to attend their appointment to call Access York at 1-877-464-9675 to reschedule their appointment.