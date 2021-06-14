Thrill seekers and funnel cake lovers rejoice! Canada’s Wonderland has announced it will reopen on July 7 with some public health restrictions in place.

In a news release issued Monday, the amusement park says the restart aligns with Step 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan, which is set to begin in less than three weeks.

“We are looking forward to reopening the park and we’re ready to provide safe, fun and unforgettable experiences to all our guests,” said Norm Pirtovshek, the general manager of Canada’s Wonderland.

The park will reopen at limited capacity on July 5 and 6 for their “season passholder preview” where guests can take in new attractions such as Mountain Bay Cliffs and the Beagle Brigade Airfield.

To help manage capacity, Wonderland is introducing a new online reservation system where guests will need to book the date of their visit and time of arrival.

A health screening and temperature check are required for guests prior to entering the park and all guests above the age of two will need to wear a mask or face covering, unless otherwise designated or dining while seated.

Lines for rides and other attractions will be equipped with markers to ensure physical distancing and capacity management will be observed throughout the park.

Wonderland’s water park, Splash Works, will reopen on July 12.

Reservations open this Thursday at 9 a.m. and can be made here.

2021 season passes can be purchased for $79.99 and are valid until Labour Day of next year to compensate for this year’s closure.

The park had planned to reopen in May, but was forced to push that date back amid Ontario’s third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, the facility in York Region was operating as a drive-thru vaccination clinic.