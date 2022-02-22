

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is sending hundreds more troops to eastern Europe and imposing new sanctions on Russia in response to the deployment of forces into Ukraine .

The prime minister says up to 460 additional Canadian Armed Forces members are being sent to Latvia and the surrounding region to bolster NATO in the face of Russian aggression.

He also says Canada is taking a number of steps alongside its allies to isolate Russia financially.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday recognizing two regions of eastern Ukraine as independent before ordering Russian troops into those areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2022.