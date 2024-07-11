

The Canadian Press





Canada is expected to provide more details about its plan to meet defence spending targets in an effort to quell concerns that have dogged the prime minister during this week's NATO summit in Washington, D.C.

NATO allies have agreed to spend at least the equivalent of two per cent of their national gross domestic product on defence but Canada has long fallen short.

A senior government official speaking on background says Canada will provide a timeline to reach the funding goal and more information on its plan Thursday.

Trudeau is expected to continue pushing for allies to provide support for Ukraine, as the war-ravaged country, which is facing escalating aggression from Russia, has been a rallying point for NATO support.

Canada pledged another $500 million in military assistance to Ukraine in a one-on-one conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Wednesday.

Trudeau will also be meeting with new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other leaders as the three-day summit comes to a close today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2024.