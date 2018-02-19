

The Canadian Press





PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of -- Canada's Justin Kripps and Germany's Francesco Friedrich tied for gold in men's two-man bobsled at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The Summerland, B.C., product and brakeman Alex Kopacz of London, Ont., slid to a combined four-run time of three minutes 16.86 seconds.

Kripps joins Pierre Lueders, who took gold at the 1998 Games in Nagano, Japan, as the only Canadians to top an Olympic podium in two-man.

Lueders also won two-man silver at the 2006 Olympics in Turin, Italy, for the country's other medal in the discipline.

Friedrich and Thorsten Margis also finished in 3:16.91 Monday, while Latvia's Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga won bronze in 3:16.91.

Hamilton's Nick Poloniato and brakeman Jesse Lumsden -- the former CFL running back from Burlington, Ont. -- wound up in seventh in 3:17.74. Australian-born Chris Spring of Priddis, Alta., and Lascelles Brown of Calgary were 10th in 3:18.24.

