Canada to give $500M loan, send lethal weapons to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a media availability about the ongoing protests in Ottawa and blockades at various Canada-U.S. borders, in West Block on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 14, 2022 5:06PM EST
OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will provide a $500-million loan to Ukraine as the threat of a Russian attack grows.
He says this is on top of a previously announced $120-million loan.
Trudeau also says Canada will provide $7.8 million worth of lethal equipment.
More Coming.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022.