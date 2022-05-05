

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will help investigate sexual violence by Russian troops against women and girls in Ukraine.

Speaking in Ottawa after talks with Ann Linde, Sweden's foreign affairs minister, Joly said RCMP officers helping to investigate war crimes in Ukraine will also gather evidence of rapes by the Russian military.

Both ministers say sexual violence, being used as a weapon of war in Ukraine, must not be ignored and support should be given to women fleeing to neighbouring countries who may have been raped and abused.

Joly says Canada has provided 10 RCMP officers to help gather evidence of possible war crimes in Ukraine that could be used in a case at the International Criminal Court.

Linde says it is crucial that experts investigating sexual violence against women are part of an international team probing war crimes.

Joly also says Canada will support Sweden joining NATO. The country indicated it was interested in joining the military alliance after Russia invaded Ukraine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2022.