Canada to pause Oxford-AstraZeneca shots for under-55s
The green light by experts for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is an important step towards it receiving an emergency use authorisation by the World Health Organization. (AFP)
Share:
Published Monday, March 29, 2021 11:32AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 29, 2021 2:34PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Multiple sources have confirmed to The Canadian Press that federal immunization experts will change their recommendation to specify that the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine should not be used on people under the age of 55.
They spoke on background because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
A briefing with Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization and Health Canada doctors is planned for this afternoon to explain the details to Canadians