Canada tops Fiji 17-14 to open Olympic rugby sevens tournament
Canada back Keyara Wardley (12) scores a try past Fiji back Maria Rokotuisiga (11) during second half Women rugby 7s rugby action at the Paris Summer Olympics in Paris, France on Sunday, July 28, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette)
Published Sunday, July 28, 2024 4:17PM EDT
Keyara Wardley scored the decisive try and Canada opened its rugby sevens campaign with a 17-14 win at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.
Florence Symonds and Charity Williams also had tries for the seventh-ranked Canadians, while Chloe Daniels was 1 for 3 on conversions.
Canada got off to a dominant start with Symonds scoring 3:48 into the game, and the squad took a 12-0 lead into the first half.
The two sides traded scores in the second, with Olympic veteran Wardley boosting Canada's lead to 17-7.
Fiji, the tournament's No. 6 seed, refused to relent and Laisana Likuceva touched in extra time before Reapi Ulunisau made the conversion that sealed the win.
Canada will face top-ranked New Zealand later on Sunday before closing out pool play against No. 12 China on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.