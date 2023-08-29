A newly released federal memo concedes Canada is "trailing key international partners" who have updated their approaches to securing vital utilities and services from a growing array of risks.

The memo from the Department of Public Safety says new and rapidly evolving threats pose a greater risk of harm to Canadians and their cyber, economic and national security.

The Canadian Press used the Access to Information Act to obtain the internal briefing note, prepared in advance of a January meeting of deputy ministers.

The federal government is looking to update a 2009 national strategy intended to protect critical infrastructure in crucial sectors ranging from energy and water to manufacturing and transportation.

The government says an updated strategy would bring Canada into greater alignment with international partners as officials manage risks from extreme weather events, supply chain failures, cyberattacks or espionage.

Just this week, a federal report warned that profit-seeking cybercriminals are expected to target high-value organizations in critical infrastructure sectors in Canada and around the world over the next two years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2023.