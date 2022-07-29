A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a Mississauga man wanted in connection with a fatal double shooting at a nightclub in Vaughan last weekend.

It happened in the early morning hours of July 23 at ATL Lounge, where police said an altercation led to shots being fired.

Officers and paramedics arrived to locate three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the victims, 25-year-old Tosin Amos-Arowoshegbe and 22-year-old Chibueze Momah, died of their injuries at the scene.

Police said the men were working as security guards at the club located near Highway 7 and Keele Street.

A 20-year-old woman, who was a patron of the club, was taken to the hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Two days after releasing surveillance video footage of the suspect, police on Friday identified the suspect as 27-year-old Kensworth Alton Francis.

He is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder. Police added that Francis, who is believed to be originally from the Bahamas, is considered armed and dangerous.

“The suspect is encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn himself in. Investigators are reminding the public that anyone providing assistance to the suspect may be subject to criminal charges,” police said in a news release issued Friday.

Police continue to ask anyone with cellphone video or photos from inside and outside the club or other footage from the area to upload it to a dedicated link. Those with information about the incident can also contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.