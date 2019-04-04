

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a third suspect wanted in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a 22-year-old Chinese international student in Markham last month.

Wanzhen Lu was taken from an underground parking garage at a condo building near Highway 7 and Birchmount Road at around 6 p.m. on March 23.

Lu was with a female friend when a group of four male suspects pulled up beside them in a Dodge Caravan. Investigators said one of the suspects allegedly shocked Lu with a conducted energy weapon multiple times before forcing him into the van and speeding off.

Lu’s friend was not injured in the incident.

On March 27, Lu was found shaken but safe in Gravenhurst by a man who was out walking his dog in the front yard of his home on Doe Lake Road. He was later interviewed by investigators and reunited with his family.

Police said Lu may have been driven to the area by his captors and then released.

A ransom demand was made in exchange for Lu’s return “later in the investigation,” police said on Tuesday.

“Our investigators have been working very closely with (Lu’s) family throughout the course of the investigation and I’m sure they are providing continuous updates to them,” York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden told CP24 on Thursday evening. “As for how he’s doing, we know that when he was found in Gravenhurst he was suffering from minor injuries, treated for those injuries and released shortly thereafter.”

“Physical injuries I’m sure are healing but psychologically, that’s a different story. I’m sure this was a very traumatic event for him.”

So far, two arrests have been made in connection with this investigation.

Hashim Abdullahi, 33, was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a Brampton home on Tuesday. Abdullahi Adan, 37, was also arrested in connection with the case on Tuesday following the issuance of a Canada-wide arrest warrant one day earlier.

Both suspects are facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, and assault.

The third suspect was identified as Toronto-resident Muzamil Addow, 28, as investigators issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest on Thursday. An image of Addow was released by investigators in an effort to locate him.

“The investigation is ongoing,” officers said in a news release issued on Thursday. “York Regional Police will continue to dedicate significant resources to find the additional suspects, as they are still at large and are considered armed and dangerous.”

“We strongly recommend that the suspects involved in this kidnapping seek legal counsel and turn themselves in.”

If anyone spots the identified suspect, they are urged to call 911 immediately, police said.

Police have not provided a detailed description of the fourth outstanding suspect thus far.

Pattenden said investigators are working “very closely” to determine his identity.

“It’s only a matter of time before this fourth suspect is identified and a warrant will be issued,” he said.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.