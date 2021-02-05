Ontario police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area.

In a news release, the Ontario Provincial Police’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad said the man is wanted for breaching the conditions of his day parole.

Jason King, 40, is currently serving a two-year sentence for armed robbery and aggravated assault.

He is described by police as weighing 170 lbs., standing six-feet tall with black hair and brown eyes and is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area.

King also has tattoos on his left arm of a snake and an image of a cloud, police said.

An image of King was released by police on Friday in hopes of locating him.

Anyone with information relating to King’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900.