

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough last week.

A 71-year-old man was riding a motorcycle westbound on Brimorton Drive near Bellamy Road when the driver of a black Dodge Challenger struck the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Dodge fled the area on foot.

Police subsequently identified the suspect in the case as 29-year-old Marc Laurin, of Toronto.

He is facing charges including being unlawfully at large, dangerous operation of a motor-vehicle causing death, and failing to stop after a collision.

He is believed to be about five-foot-six, 160 pounds, and has a medium build, short, black hair, and he was unshaven at the time of the incident.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants, and a dark blazer, police say.

According to investigators, the man is believed to be in the Vancouver area and police say he is considered violent and dangerous.

Police urge anyone who spots Laurin not to approach him but to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.