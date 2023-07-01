The suspect in a deadly stabbing at a busy Toronto plaza last weekend has been identified and investigators have issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Police were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road at approximately 7:10 p.m. on June 25 after a fight reportedly broke out at the shopping centre.

The victim, who has since been identified as 28-year-old international student Ifeanyichukwu Oseke, was stabbed during the altercation and rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries in transport.

A search for a male suspect who was last seen fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured sedan, heading south on Brimley Road, began in the days that followed.

On Saturday, police provided an update on the investigation and identified 25-year-old Toronto resident Tamar Cupid as the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing.

Cupid is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.

Police have asked anyone with information about the stabbing to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.