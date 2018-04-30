Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in downtown double shooting
Joseph Boachie is pictured in this photo released by Toronto police.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 9:39AM EDT
Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with a double shooting in the city’s downtown core earlier this month.
Officers were called to the area of Yonge Street and Gerrard Street West at around 1:30 a.m. on April 3 for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived on scene they located a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg and a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
They were both taken to hospital for treatment.
Police said they have now identified the suspect in the shooting as 22-year-old Toronto resident Joseph Boachie.
He is facing a dozen charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Investigators also released a photo of the suspect on Monday and are asking anyone who spots Boachie not to approach him but to call 9-1-1 immediately.
The suspect, police said, is considered armed and dangerous.