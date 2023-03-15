A 37-year-old man is wanted by police after two women were stabbed over the weekend, one fatally, in Oshawa.

The incident, which Durham Regional Police Service called “isolated,” happened early Sunday morning at an address on Simcoe Street, in the area of Brock Street East and Adelaide Avenue East.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said at 4 a.m. that day they responded to a call for reports of an armed person.

At the scene, officers located 26-year-old Katie Kainz and another unnamed woman suffering from stab wounds.

The victims were both taken to traumas centres in the Toronto area.

Kainz died a short time later, while the other woman remains in hospital in stable condition, police said.

On Wednesday, DRPS announced that Adam Odette, 37, of Oshawa, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder and attempt murder.

They said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Odette is advised to not approach him, but instead call 911.

“Investigators are urging Odette to contact counsel and turn himself into police,” police said in a news release.

“Anyone who is found to be assisting (the suspect) to evade police is guilty of an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada and will be prosecuted to the full extent.

Anyone with new information, including video footage from the area, is asked to contact Det. Thorne of DRPS’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5223, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.