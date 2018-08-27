

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Canada-wide warrant has now been issued for a suspect identified by York Regional Police last week in an alleged abduction caught on surveillance camera.

The incident happened at a home near High Tech Road and Silver Linden Drive in Richmond Hill at around 2:50 a.m. on Aug. 23.

Surveillance video from the home showed a young woman ringing the doorbell at the home. Nobody answered. However the surveillance camera at the door showed a male, armed with what appeared to be a handgun, exiting a parked vehicle on the street and approaching the young woman.

The two appeared to have an altercation on the porch before the male dragged the woman into the vehicle by her hair and then drove away.

On the video, theman can also be heard threatening to kill the woman.

On Aug. 24, police said that tips from the public had helped to identify both the young woman and the suspect in the video.

The 28-year-old Richmond Hill woman has since been located in good health.

Police said Friday that they were searching for 27-year-old Jonathan McLennan of Toronto in connection with the case.

In a news release issued on Monday, police said that they have located and impounded the suspect vehicle – a 2017 Toyota RAV4.

Police also said that McLennan is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a list of charges that include kidnapping with a firearm, forcible confinement, uttering threats and pointing a firearm.

Police are urging him to get a lawyer and turn himself in.

Anyone who spots him is being advised to call 911 immediately, and to not approach him.