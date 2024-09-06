A 36-year-old woman is wanted for first-degree murder following a shooting near an after-hours club in Toronto earlier this month.

On Sept. 1, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road, just east of Glenholme Avenue, at around 6:20 a.m. When responding officers arrived, they found a victim, 37-year-old Triston McNally, in an alleyway north of Eglinton Avenue.

"Emergency services arrived at the scene and located a victim, and he was suffering from obvious trauma," Acting Duty Inspector Jeff Bassingthwaite told reporters at the scene that day.

"The male was transported to a trauma centre where he underwent emergency medical procedures, and unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased at the hospital."

At the time, police did not have any suspect information and said they were looking into a possible connection to an after-hours club in the area.

On Friday, police identified the suspect as Stacey Downey. A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime stoppers anonymously.