Ontario police search for suspect after one person shot during gas station robbery

Person wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Amaranth, Ont. that left one person in critical condition. (Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police)

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a suspect after one person was critically injured during an armed robbery in a township west of Orangeville on Monday evening.

Police received a call at 11:40 p.m. for a robbery at a gas station on County Road 109 in the Township of Amaranth.

One person armed with a firearm entered the gas station and discharged it, police said. An individual sustained a life-threatening injury as a result.

The victim, police said, was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre, where they remain in life-threatening condition.

On Tuesday, investigators released photos of the suspect, who was last seen wearing a three-quarter-length winter jacket with a fur hood, black pants, black shoes and a blue medical mask.

“A firearm was involved in this incident. If you see this individual, do not engage or approach. Call 911 immediately,” police said.

They added that residents would continue to see an increased police presence on County Road 109 between 7th Line and 17th Line.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).