Police say suspect ‘shot victims at close range’ at crowded Hamilton bar

Police are searching for a 22-year-old man who allegedly “shot victims at close range” at a crowded Hamilton bar in August.

On Wednesday, Hamilton police provided an update on the Aug. 24 shooting outside Peddles Bar.

Investigators said there was a minor physical altercation prior to the shooting.

The suspect left briefly and, when he returned, “shot the victims at close range,” police allege, noting that the patio area of the bar was filled with patrons at the time.

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, police issued an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Gary Patrick Cunningham of Beeton, Ont.

He is wanted for one count each of possession of a prohibited loaded firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm, and two counts each of discharging a firearm with intent and aggravated assault

In the same news release, police also gave an update on another shooting on June 23.

Officers were called that day to an alleyway near Market and Hess streets, where they said two people got into a verbal argument.

During the dispute, one person fired a shot at the other individual.

“The shot missed, and the victim fled unharmed,” police said.

“The investigation determined that a single round had been fired in what is believed to have been a targeted shooting.”

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant has been issued for 44-year-old Kevin Johnson of Hamilton.

44-year-old Kevin Johnson is wanted in connection with a shooting in Hamilton in June 2024. (Hamilton Police Service)

He is wanted on several charges, including assault with a weapon, discharge of a firearm with intent, two counts of failing to comply with a release order and three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to order.

Police said Johnson and Cunningham should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of the two suspects to contact them at 905-546-4883 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.