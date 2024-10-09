Worried about porch pirates? Amazon now offers in-garage delivery across Canada

An Amazon employee loads packages on to a trucks for distribution to customers for Amazon's annual Prime Day event at an Amazon's DAX7 delivery station, in South Gate, Calif., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Vogel

Amazon has just launched a new service in Canada where delivery drivers can drop packages off directly in garages for those who want to protect their parcels from being swiped by porch pirates.

“It’s a service to make getting your packages easy, safe and secure, and in addition to the traditional door drop, we’re able to gain access into your garage to deposit packages,” said Ryan Flynn, Senior Business Development Manager with Amazon Key.

To receive deliveries this way, Canadian customers must be an Amazon Prime member and have a garage with a connected door opener. In-garage delivery is already available in the U.S.

Amazon announced it has partnered with Chamberlain Group, a company that makes garage door openers with myQ smart technology (the kind of technology needed to sync up to the Amazon Key system).

“If your garage door on its own does not have myQ and the Wi-Fi- symbol, you can retrofit your garage door opener to become a smart garage with this simple device,” said Kiel Fitzgerald, Senior Director and General Manager of my Partnerships.

While theft concerns are an issue, Amazon says garage delivery is also about protecting packages from the weather, like rain and snow.

Amazon said its drivers involved in the program are thoroughly vetted and added that they can only open the garage door once.

“We do background checks on all our delivery drivers and there is an additional multifactor authentication. They are also strictly instructed to only go five feet into the garage, and they wouldn’t be able to go back in unless they have another package to deliver,” said Flynn.

Homeowners may also have security systems which allow them to monitor the delivery in real time or check it later.

In-garage delivery is free of charge until the end of March 2025, after which customers will have to pay an added fee of $1.99 per delivery. Amazon said the fee is waived when members use Key Delivery – Pick Your Day, where members choose the day they want their order to be delivered.

Amazon said it believes many of its Prime members will sign up for the program, saying it’s already delivered more than 60 million packages inside garages in the U.S. and worldwide.

Anyone who has had a package stolen right from their doorstep may be entitled to a refund, depending on the product and company.