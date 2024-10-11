Chocolate bricks filled with magic mushrooms seized at Peace Bridge warehouse

Psilocybin discovered inside chocolate bricks at the Port of Buffalo, New York. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Members of U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they are continuing to investigate after several shipments of chocolate bricks filled with magic mushrooms were found at the Peace Bridge warehouse at the Port of Buffalo, New York.

In a news release, U.S. CBP said officers discovered “multiple commercial shipments” containing psilocybin, the chemical compound found in magic mushrooms, at the warehouse over the past 30 days.

It is not clear if the shipments were bound for Canada or the United States.

“CBP officers working in the Peace Bridge cargo facility discovered multiple shipments manifested as ‘chocolate and other food preparations,’” the news release read.

“Upon further inspection of these shipments, it was discovered that the chocolate bricks contained psilocybin, a schedule 1 controlled substance.”

The chocolate bricks were “field tested” by officers and the substances tested positive for the “properties of psilocybin.”

According to the release, there were a total of 15 seizures with a weight of about 10 kilograms in the last 30 days.

The estimated street value of the drugs, officers said, is believed to be US$165,000.