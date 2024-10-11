Minister says not enough beds for involuntary addictions care across the country

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Ya’ara Saks listens to questions at a news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. The minister of mental health and addictions says there are not enough beds in jurisdictions across the country to support involuntary treatment for addictions and mental health. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — The minister of mental health and addictions says there are not enough beds in jurisdictions across the country to support involuntary treatment for addictions and mental health.

Ya’ara Saks says health care is under provincial jurisdiction, and that it’s up to the provinces “to outline the policies that they see fit.”

But before they have discussions about compulsory care, she says they need to ensure adequate treatment services are in place.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Thursday he’s in favour of mandatory, involuntary drug and psychiatric treatment for kids and prisoners who are found to be incapable of making decisions for themselves.

Compulsory care for mental health and addictions is being contemplated or expanded in several provinces as communities struggle to cope with a countrywide overdose crisis.

Poilievre says he’s still researching how mandatory treatment would work in the case of adults.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.

Alessia Passafiume and Laura Osman, The Canadian Press