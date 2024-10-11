Ontario police arrest another suspect allegedly linked to group involved in grandparent scam

An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Police have arrested another suspect who they say is linked to a group allegedly involved in emergency grandparent scams across Canada.

On Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police announced the latest arrest in the Project Sharp investigation, which is a joint forces operation involving 11 Ontario and Quebec police services.

The initial results of the investigation, which began in Sept. 2022, were revealed in April, with police laying 56 charges against 14 suspects who were all arrested in the Montreal area. Police identified 126 victims, the majority of whom are from Ontario, who were tricked into giving a total of $739,000.

At that time, one investigator said the group had “ties to Italian traditional organized crime.”

On Thursday, OPP said 24-year-old Jahzion Holness-Edie was arrested this week and charged with fraud over $5,000, participation in a criminal organization and commission of offence for a criminal organization. He was released and scheduled to appear in an Ottawa court in November.

Police said the scam involves suspects targeting seniors with landlines and tricking them into believing they were speaking with an officer or lawyer claiming to have their grandchild in custody.

The suspects would then request bail money and send “money mules” to collect it from the victims, police said.

“Emergency grandparent scams not only cause significant financial loss, but also inflict emotional trauma on victims. It is crucial we address these frauds together, as many of our loved ones are vulnerable,” OPP Det. Insp. Sean Chatland said in a statement.

“We urge everyone to talk to at-risk loved ones and encourage victims to report incidents to local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.”