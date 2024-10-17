India again rejects Canada's claims it works with gangs targeting Sikh separatists

Victor Thomas, president and CEO of Canada-India Business Council, joins BNN Bloomberg for insight on how Canada-India diplomatic tensions impact trade.

OTTAWA — India’s foreign ministry says Ottawa is trying to smear New Delhi, as the country doubles down on rejecting claims it is behind widespread crimes in Canada.

The federal government ordered India’s top envoy to leave the country on Monday after the RCMP said it had credible evidence that Indian agents played a role in extortion, coercion and murder of Canadian citizens on Canadian soil.

In a news conference today, India denied it has worked with criminal organizations to target Sikh separatists in Canada, and it raised cases where Canada has refused to extradite people that India deems to be criminals.

India’s foreign ministry is also claiming Indian-origin journalists in Canada are unsafe, a likely reference to a Calgary radio host who says he was targeted for his reporting.

Meanwhile, Liberal MP Chandra Arya says Canada needs to do more to call out violent extremism, especially toward Hindu people in Canada, by separatists who want a Sikh homeland carved out of India.

The comments come as the U.S. Justice Department charged an Indian government employee in a foiled plot to assassinate an American citizen in New York City.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press