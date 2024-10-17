Trudeau to shuffle cabinet as four ministers say they won’t seek re-election

Filomena Tassi has announced she won’t be running, and sources says Marie-Claude Bibeau, Carla Qualtrough and Dan Vandal also won’t be on the ballot.

With a simmering mutiny plot in the backbenches and four more cabinet ministers deciding not to seek re-election, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s attempt to right the Liberal ship and stay on as captain is becoming more challenging.

Trudeau is expected to make changes to his cabinet for the third time since July after the latest group of ministers informed the Prime Minister’s Office they won’t be candidates in the next election.

Filomena Tassi, the minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, said Thursday she won’t be running for personal reasons.

Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal and Sports Minister Carla Qualtrough also issued statements to say they won’t be seeking re-election.

Qualtrough offered few details except to say that it is time for her to move on and she is excited to see what comes next. She also thanked her family and the prime minister.

Vandal said he had decided it was time to move on to the next stage. None of the ministers immediately left the cabinet. Vandal indicated he was “working with the Prime Minister’s Office to ensure an orderly transition of my cabinet positions.”

A senior government source confirmed a report from Radio-Canada Thursday that National Revenue Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau also

There is no date set for the shuffle but the source said it won’t be before all Liberal caucus members are expected to meet on Parliament Hill on Oct. 23

That meeting that could be quite tense as several Liberal MPs are expected to push Trudeau to resign.

While the loss of several cabinet ministers isn’t good news for Trudeau, Liberal strategist Andrew Perez says the cabinet shuffle may be an opportunity to take the wind out of the sails of the caucus revolt.

“In terms of morale, if he does promote a couple or even four members from the backbench, that could be good,” said Perez, a principal at Perez Strategies.

But it could be a “double-edged sword,” said Charles Bird, a principal at Earnscliffe Strategies.

“For every one that you reward, there’s another five or ten who will be bitterly disappointed, and that runs the risk of further entrenching concerns about the prime minister’s future,” he said.

Trudeau’s leadership has been under fire for months as the government’s polling numbers tanked alongside his approval ratings.

Trudeau has so far been steadfast in his plans to stay on as Liberal leader for the next campaign, which must happen before next October but could happen far sooner with a minority government.

Several media reports have outlined plans by several Liberal MPs to band together in an attempt to convince Trudeau to step down as leader.

It’s not clear how many MPs have signed onto the effort, or how many of those who have signed on plan to run in the next election.

The promise of a possible cabinet appointment might make some Liberals less inclined to sign on in the meantime, Bird said.

There is no way for caucus to force Trudeau to step aside, but one MP told The Canadian Press on background that some MPs are discussing the possibility of calling for a secret ballot vote on his leadership at Wednesday’s caucus meeting.

Holding a leadership race with the precariousness of parliament at the moment would be risky, but if Trudeau did decide to step down he could take the controversial step of proroguing parliament in order to give the Liberals time to elect a new leader, Perez said.

The number of Liberals jumping ship by declining to run in the next election could suggest they are “voting with their feet and effectively signalling that concerns around the prime minister are real,” Bird said.

At least 18 Liberals have now publicly confirmed they won’t be on the next ballot.

However two cabinet ministers who announced their plans not to run again say they still stand by Trudeau.

“I wish him the very best now and in the future. I believed in him in 2015 and I believe in him now,” Tassi said in a statement on social media.

Vandal also said he explicitly supported Trudeau’s ongoing leadership of the party.

Winnipeg South Centre Liberal MP Ben Carr said Vandal’s decision is understandable but he will be missed.

“Any time that a distinguished, hard working, highly regarded parliamentarian like Dan Vandal decides it’s time to step away it’s a huge loss,” Carr said.

Carr said he wouldn’t speculate about what else the departure of another four cabinet ministers says about the party.

He also wouldn’t comment on the ongoing machinations behind the scenes in the Liberals regarding Trudeau’s leadership.

“It is healthy to have robust and difficult conversations as a caucus,” he said.

Tassi, who was procurement minister in 2022, asked the prime minister to shuffle her into a smaller portfolio at the time for family reasons.

Since then, Trudeau has held three shuffles, including a major shakeup in the summer of 2023 that saw seven ministers leave the cabinet table.

Four of those ministers who were dropped in that shuffle had announced they wouldn’t run again including Carolyn Bennett, Joyce Murray, Omar Alghabra and Helena Jaczek. Then public safety minister Marco Mendicino, treasury board president Mona Fortier and justice minister David Lametti were replaced without having made such a declaration, though Lametti did end up resigning entirely from the House of Commons several months later.

Former labour minister Seamus O’Regan resigned from cabinet in July for family reasons, and former transport minister Pablo Rodriguez left last month to seek the Quebec Liberal leadership.

None of the four ministers who announced Thursday they won’t be running again have yet left or been removed from cabinet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024.

— With files from David Cummings

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press